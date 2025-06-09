Other Voices Cardigan returns this autumn bringing another weekend of music, story and song to Cardigan.
This year’s Trail spans more than 10 venues promising yet another unforgettable weekend of live music.
The first wave of artists for 2025’s Music Trail includes a selection of artists spanning genres and sounds from Ireland and Wales.
With more to be announced, the first wave includes: Baby Brave, Bruna Garcia, Curtisy, Daithí, Danielle Lewis, David Murphy, Ellie O'Neill, God Knows, Gwen Sion, Joshua Burnside, Kidsmoke, Makeshift Art Bar, Molly Palmer, Morn, Qbanaa, Róis, Salamay, Séamus & Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, Siula, Still Blue, Taff Rapids, Talulah, Tessio, The Factory Set, Tokomololo, Tramp, Wrkhouse
St Mary’s Church will host a series of one-of-a-kind, intimate headline performances broadcast live to the world for free via the Other Voices YouTube channel, and streamed to a cinema screen in Mwldan so everyone watch.
New for 2025, all festival wristband holders will have the opportunity to attend St Mary’s Church performances on a first-come, first-served basis. Each artist will have a designated slot, with the church cleared between sets to give as many people as possible the chance to attend. No separate tickets are needed - join the queue for the artists you’d like to see and experience the magic.
Clebran sessions return too, with powerful conversations, thought-provoking interviews and fresh ideas exploring issues shaping our world today. The full Clebran programme will be revealed soon.
Following the success of last year, Clebran on the Trail also returns, bringing intimate conversations with this year’s performers to venues across town.
Advance wristbands are available now for £40, granting access to all Music Trail performances, Clebran sessions and Church performances (subject to capacity). From 1 July, the price will rise. Get yours now at othervoices.ie.
Other Voices founder Philip King said: “We always look forward to bringing Other Voices to Aberteifi/Cardigan and our 2025 programme will highlight the abundant and diverse range of brilliant new music flowing out of Ireland and Wales.
“This year’s Clebran series of trilingual conversations look at big picture issues through the lens of the local, with a perspective that reflects the shared as well as the many distinct identities in Ireland and Wales that we celebrate here through our languages and music.
“With our partners at Mwldan and Triongl, we are grateful for the opportunity to play our part deepening and strengthening our Ireland-Wales connections as envisaged by our two governments in the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement and Joint Action Plan 2021-25.
“We look forward to seeing Other Voices/Lleisiau Eraill continuing to grow and flourish.”
Mwldan CEO Dilwyn Davies said: “We’re utterly delighted to bring the fifth physical edition of Other Voices to Aberteifi in 2025. Year on year, we’ve seen fantastic growth in audience numbers as word has spread about what a special festival this is. We’re ready to welcome audiences and artists from Ireland, Wales and elsewhere to create and share some unforgettable magic. We’re also deeply indebted to our funders for supporting this fantastic event.”
