An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.
Gurmukh Dhammu, whose address was given in court as Four Seasons Hotel, Portland Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 33-year-old is charged with driving without due care and attention in an Alfa Romeo on the A44 near Ponterwyd on 17 November last year.
He is also charged with failing to report an accident where a Kia Ceed was damaged on the same day, as well as also not stopping at the scene following the incident.
The case was adjourned by magistrates.
Dhammu is next due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.