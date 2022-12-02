An Aberystwyth man has been jailed for a year after appearing in court for sentencing after admitting three assaults and using threatening behaviour.
William McPherson, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.
McPherson, 39, had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to the assault by beating of Tana Huggins, assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Philip Sayer, and common assault on Dawn Pugh Jones.
All the assaults took place on 11 November in Aberystwyth.
McPherson also admitted using threatening behaviour during the same incident.
Magistrates, sentencing McPherson to a total of 12 months in prison, said they were “unprovoked attacks of a serious nature”, that meant “only a custodial sentence can be justified”.
The court also heard that McPherson “has history of committing similar nature of offences.”
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as compensation of £300.