An Aberystwyth man with a “flagrant disregard for court orders” has been jailed after admitting “persistently” sending multiple nuisance messages.
Malcolm Edwards, of Parc Graig Glais, Upper Queen’s Road, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of “persistently make use of public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience, or anxiety” in Aberystwyth on 9, 20 and 21 September this year.
Magistrates sentenced Edwards to 18 weeks in jail.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85.