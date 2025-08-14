An Aberystwyth man who breached a supervision order after being released from prison has been sent back to jail for two weeks by magistrates.
David Alan Bishop, of 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 August.
The 35-year-old admitted a charge of failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend appointments on 23 January and 3 February.
Magistrates sentenced Bishop to a 14 day prison sentence.
Bishop must also pay £60 costs.
