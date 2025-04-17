An Aberystwyth man has been jailed by magistrates for nine weeks after pleading guilty to a second breach of a restraining order.
Luke Hutton, of 9 Corporation Street appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment by breaching a restraining order imposed by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 August last year.
The court heard that Hutton breached the order in Aberystwyth on 13 April.
Magistrates handed Hutton a nine week jail sentence.
Magistrates said the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, because it was Hutton’s second breach of the restraining order.
Hutton must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.