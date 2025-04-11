An Aberystwyth man has been jailed for 12 weeks by magistrates after a string of suspended sentence order breaches.
Ellis McGuinness, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The 30-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence in November last year for the harassment of a woman in Aberystwyth by sending ‘repeated and abusive’ messages.
At the hearing on 9 April, McGuinness admitting breaching his suspended sentence order by missing appointments on 21 and 28 February as well as 7 March.
He also admitted failing to attend unpaid work appointments on 27 February and 6 March.
Magistrates imposed the suspended sentence and jailed McGuinness for 12 weeks.
He must also pay £60 in prosecution costs.