An Aberystwyth man has been jailed for more than five years after forcing his bleeding hand into a police officer's mouth.
Shea Hollywell, 27, of no fixed abode, was jailed for five years and three months at Swansea Crown Court, with a judge saying his actions had been 'disgusting' and had a significant impact on the victim
Police were called to a disturbance and an assault on a woman in Aberystwyth town centre on 3 July, where they found Hollywell bleeding from the band.
The court heard he was shouting and claiming to be the victim of robbery before telling a police community support officer he had Hepatitis C.
Officers tried to calm Hollywell down, who began walking away.
A PC then then took Hollywell by the arm and a violent struggle ensued with the defendant putting his bloodied hand in the face and mouth of the police officer, who could taste blood and tried his best to spit it out.
The court heard how the incident had a profound impact on the officer, who said in a statement he had to live for months not knowing if he himself had contracted Hepatitis C.
His wife was heavily pregnant at the time and he did not know whether he would e able to kiss his newborn baby, ruining what should have been a special time in his life.
The officer has since been given the all clear.
Holleywell admitted attempting to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting an emergency worker, and battery in relation to his partner.
Defending, Emily Bennett, for Holleywell, said his life went on a "downward spiral" and he had been sleeping rough for the 18 months where he "engaged with other homeless people who provided him with illicit substances".
Judge Paul Hobson told Holleywell putting his bleeding hand into the officer's mouth had been a "disgusting" act which had had a very significant impact on the victim, adding the defendant's behaviour in the community had been "out of control".
Hollywell will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.