AN Aberystwyth man who undertook an “unprovoked” and “prolonged” assault of a police officer in front of children has been jailed.
Sam James, whose address was given as c/o the Care Society, Aberglasney, 57 Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 January.
The 31-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the assault by beating of Pc Thomas in Aberystwyth on 4 January.
Appearing back in court for sentencing, magistrates heard that James had previous convictions for “similar nature” offences.
Jailing James for eight weeks, magistrates said that “only a custodial sentence can be justified” as it was “unprovoked attack of a serious nature”, was a “prolonged incident committed against an officer working for the public sector”, and that “there were children present”.
Magistrates said he had a “flagrant disregard for people.”