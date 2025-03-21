An Aberystwyth 21-year-old will be sentenced in Crown Court after pleading guilty to making dozens of indecent images of children.
Kieran O’Hanlon, of 19 Custom House Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of making a total of 61 indecent photographs of a child at his home address between 1 January 2020 and 28 April 2023.
42 of the images were of the most serious category A, with 14 category B images and five of category C.
O’Hanlon will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 9 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date but must register with the police on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing.