An Aberystwyth man has pleaded guilty to stalking a member of staff at Bronglais Hospital by following her home and sending her flowers.
Hywel Davies, of Flat 33, Maes Arthur, Park Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to stalking a woman at Bronglais Hospital between 25 August and 10 November last year.
The court heard that Davies “have turned up to her place of work, followed her to her home address and sent her unwanted flowers.”
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Davies is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.