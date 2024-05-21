An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to harassment.
Ellis McGuinness, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.
The 29-year-old has pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on 25 April to the harassment of Alice Martin in Aberystwyth between 14 October 2023 and 25 February this year by sending “repeated messages and voice notes” which were “abusive”.
McGuinness was handed an 18 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements of up to 20 activity days alongside a 30 day programme.
He was also made the subject of a restraining order and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.