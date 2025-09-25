An Aberystwyth man who repeatedly called and messaged a woman over a four month period will be sentenced for stalking next month.
Liam Stevens, of Flat 8, Plas Newydd, Queen Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 23 September.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to stalking Tanya Hicks in Aberystwyth between 1 May and 22 September this year by “repeatedly calling and messaging her” when the contact was unwanted.
A charge of threatening to destroy property was withdrawn by prosecutors at the hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Stevens is due to be sentenced for the offence at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
Stevens was remanded on conditional bail until the sentencing date.
