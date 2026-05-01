An Aberystwyth man will stand trial later this year after denying an assault charge.
Paul McGarry, of 34 High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ on 29 April.
The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Luke Sumner on St Michael’s Place in Aberystwyth on 20 April.
McGarry is now due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 2 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
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