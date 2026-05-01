A man who sent messages threatening to kill a man in Aberystwyth will be sentenced next month.
Panagiota Koutoula, of 39 Howard Street, Connahs Quay, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to sending a message to Adam Davies in Aberystwyth on 21 August last year in which he threatened to kill him.
Koutoula also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of criminal damage of property belonging to Mr Davies, also in Aberystwyth on 21 August last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Koutoula is due to be sentenced for the offences at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on 2 June.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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