A SPECIAL memorial horse ride will be held on 7 June in memory of a well‑known rider and runner from Aberystwyth, with the aim of raising funds towards the Chemotherapy Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Liz Hughes passed away in January 2025 after a brave battle with cancer. Now, a number of her friends, who miss her deeply, have set about organising this horse ride in her memory, and to raise money for the hospital unit that supported her so much.
Liz was a highly-regarded international runner who represented Welsh teams on numerous occasions, and she was the Welsh women’s marathon champion in 1987.
She achieved a time of 2:47:08 at the 1990 London Marathon, an outstanding performance that still places her among the top 50 ranked Welsh women runners to this day.
Her other great passion was horses and riding, and she was a very familiar face at the Rheidol Riding Centre, where she would go to care for and ride her horse, Betsi. Liz also worked at the centre and taught many children to ride.
A group of her riding friends have organised the special memorial ride around the Rheidol Valley. Riders of all abilities will be welcome to take part, with three well‑marked routes of varying distances around the valley.
“The cause is one that was very close to Liz’s heart, and in fact she raised money herself by walking the full length of the Wye Valley in support of cancer charities,” said one of the organisers, Beth Saunders.
“We are looking forward to remembering Liz by doing the things she loved most — and we hope people will donate and join us for the events.
“Anyone is welcome to join on the day to watch, even if they can’t ride, and we’d love to see as many people as possible come out to remember Liz.”
In addition to the horse ride, two other fundraising events will be held as part of the campaign: the local trail races Ras yr Hafod and Ras Hwyrnos Nant yr Arian.
Ras yr Hafod will take place on the evening of Wednesday 6 May at the Hafod Estate near Pontarfynach. This is a long‑established race founded by Liz’s partner, the well‑known local runner Dic Evans.
He was also responsible for founding Ras Hwyrnos Nant yr Arian in 2022, and that race has gone from strength to strength since then. This year’s event will take place on 20 May.
Both races form part of the Red Kite Challlenge Summer Series, and all profits from these events this year will go to the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit. There will be races for children as well as adults, and online registration is now open.
The Liz Hughes Memorial Ride will take place on 7 June and full information can be found on the event Facebook page.
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