A Bow Street man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months after appearing in court to admit a drink driving charge.
Joseph Hedley, of 3 Y Ddol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The court heard that the 33-year-old was stopped while driving on Penglais Road in Aberystwyth on 22 November last year.
Laboratory testing showed that Hedley had 141 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood
The legal limit is 80 milligrams.
Magistrates disqualified Hedley from driving for 18 months and handed him a fine of £369.
Hedley must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £295.
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