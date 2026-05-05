A man has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates after pleading guilty to obstruction of a police officer at Aberystwyth railway station.
Damian Smith, of 33 Southfield, Sutton Hill, Telford, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The 36-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing in February to charges of using threatening or abusive behaviour and obstructing a police officer at Aberystwyth railway station on 26 July last year.
He changed his plea on the obstruction charge to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
The threatening behaviour charge was dismissed at the hearing.
Smith was handed a 12 month conditional discharge by magistrates.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200.
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