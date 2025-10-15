A man has been handed a community order by magistrates after admitting stalking a woman in Aberystwyth for nine months by “constantly contacting her.”
Dale Gunn, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 15 October.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stalking a woman in Aberystwyth over a nine month period between December 2024 and September this year.
The court heard he had “constantly been contacting her, which was unwanted.”
Magistrates handed Gunn a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £200 in compensation, £85 costs and a victim fund surcharge of £114.
Gunn was also made the subject of a restraining order.
