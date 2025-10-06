A man has been remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of sentencing after admitting stalking a woman in Aberystwyth for nine months by “constantly contacting her.”
Dale Gunn, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in Aberystwyth over a nine month period between December 2024 and September this year.
The court heard he had “constantly been contacting her, which was unwanted.”
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Gunn is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
He was remanded in custody until that date due to the “nature and seriousness of the offence” and his “previous record and character.”
