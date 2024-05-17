An Aberystwyth woman has been fined after finally admitting charges of assaulting two police officers ahead of a trial.
Ezme Rouse, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 May.
The 30-year-old had previously denied assaulting Pc Dimolarev on High Street, Aberystwyth and Pc Williams on South Road, Aberystwyth on 16 September last year.
She was due to stand trial but changed her pleas to guilty at the hearing.
She had also pleaded not guilty to two counts of obstructing a police officer but both of those offences were withdrawn.
Magistrates handed Rouse a fine of £270.
Rouse must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
No compensation was ordered by magistrates.