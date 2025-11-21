An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting cannabis possession.

Kiera Davies, of Room 1, Four Seasons Hotel, Portland Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates; Court on 17 November.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bryncrug in Gwynedd on 31 July this year.

Magistrates handed Davies a fine of £80.

She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.