An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting cannabis possession.
Kiera Davies, of Room 1, Four Seasons Hotel, Portland Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates; Court on 17 November.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bryncrug in Gwynedd on 31 July this year.
Magistrates handed Davies a fine of £80.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
