AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has been fined by magistrates after being caught driving in a car with no insurance and no MOT certificate.
Claire Louise Scally, of the White Horse, Portland Street, was stopped while behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on North Road in Aberystwyth on 9 June last year, Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 17 January.
Tests showed that the 36-year-old’s car had no insurance in force, and also had no MOT certificate.
Magistrates fined Scally £660 and handed her six penalty points.
She must also pay £90 costs and a £66 surcharge.