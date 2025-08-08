An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to obstructing a police officer.
Tina Loveridge, of 6 Bryn yr Eglwys, Gray’s Inn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 August.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to obstructing Pc Wallace on North Parade in Aberystwyth on 3 July.
Loveridge also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date in Aberystwyth on 23 July.
Magistrates fined Loveridge £80 for the obstruction charge and a further £40 for the failing to surrender offence.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
