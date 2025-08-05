In total, six young farmers from across Wales have financially benefited from this year’s Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Travel Scholarship.
A total of £4,450 has been awarded by the Management Committee to scholars wishing to broaden their knowledge of agriculture.
The scholarship, which is administered by NFU Cymru, was set-up in memory of the late Gareth Raw Rees who, for many years, was a delegate on the NFU Council and Chairman of the NFU Education Committee. Gareth believed fervently that travel was an important form of education for young people.
Elin Rattray, from Aberystwyth has received £700 towards a trip to New Zealand, Australia, Thailand & Vietnam.
Since leaving education, the Harper Adams graduate currently works for Woodhead Bros – Morrisons and also works in her spare time on her family- run butchers.
Elin is looking to broaden her agricultural knowledge, particularly in livestock production, meat processing and international food systems.
Rhun Crimes, from Lampeter received £400 towards his trip to America.
Rhun, who will graduate from Harper Adams University in the summer with a BSc in agriculture, was bought up on the family beef and sheep farm in Ceredigion where they run a sheep and suckler beef system.
Rhun’s main interest however, lays in the herd of stabiliser cattle. He has a great passion about the stabiliser breed and wishes to learn more about beef genetics, research and how they can be implemented at home.
The awards were presented to the six lucky recipients by Jim McLaren, Chairman, NFU Mutual at the Royal Welsh Show.
The other recipients were Rowan Gear from Bridgend, Rebecca John from Haverfordwest; Oliver Jones from Raglan and Bethan Jones from Crickhowell.
