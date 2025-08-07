A Capel Bangor man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 17 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Adam Rees-Stevens, of Y Cartws, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
The court heard that the 42-year-old was stopped while driving on the A4120 at Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth on 26 January this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Rees-Stevens had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Rees-Stevens from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £1,005.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £402.
