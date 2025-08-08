Volunteers at Borth Community Hub say they have been overwhelmed with support after taking the keys to Ynyslas’ Visitor Centre.
Natural Resources Wales announced last week that Borth Community Hub would take over the running of the visitor centre at the beauty spot after they closed the doors in March.
NRW will still however maintain control of the car parking area of the beach, with local company, Diogel, taking payments this summer and planning approval in place for automated parking cameras to be placed on the beach.
Reacting to the response from the first week in charge of the visitor centre, trustees and staff at Borth Community Hub said the response has been overwhelming from the public.
The newly christened Ynyslas Nature Hub has been open part-time this week for drinks, ice creams and refreshments. Additionally the hub has hosted Nature Discovery Walks led by John Ibbotson and Jackie Lawrence and two bear hunt sessions for children and young families. Additionally art based activities have taken place for older adults.
Borth Community Hub Manager Helen Williams commented: “We have been delighted by the massive response so far and have welcomed many old friends and visitors to our Nature Hub.
“Our social media post announcing our first day was viewed by an astonishing 48,000 people.
“It is clear that the former Visitor Centre evokes strong emotions, quite rightly so as the Nature Reserve is very, very special. Our charity is very pleased to be a part, as Ynyslas Nature Hub, in keeping a presence here, welcoming local people and visitors alike in celebrating the beauty and global significance of Ynyslas.
“We thank everyone for completing our community consultation, and hearing wide ranging views on how we can develop the Nature Hub to enhance our wider community work as Borth Community Hub. “
Elsie Grace, NRW’s Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Borth Community Hub. We recognise the great work they do in the community, providing a range of services which help support people.
“Choosing a partner who will provide long-term, sustainable health and well-being benefits to the area was at the forefront of our decision making.”
Polly Ernest who along with others have campaigned for the last two years to save the visitor centre, said: “I wish Borth Community Hub every success with the centre.
“I personally feel however it is a travesty that they have not been given control of the car parking and the money that could bring to a voluntary set up.
“NRW will still be taking all the money from cars parking.”
NRW added: “All paths, trails, car park, and toilet facilities remain open and managed by NRW while the important work undertaken to protect wildlife and maintain Dyfi National Nature Reserve will continue to be overseen by land management staff.”
A tender process will begin later this year to find new operators for Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin, which NRW says it hopes to award in April 2026.
