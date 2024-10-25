An Aberystwyth woman has been fined for charges including racially aggravated harassment.
Gemma Reeve, of Parc Graig Glais, Upper Queens Road, appeared for sentencing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The 40-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing on 2 October to the racially aggravated harassment of Pearl Van Ellis in Aberystwyth on 17 April.
She also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Rachel Galland-Evans on the same day, as well as a charge of damaging police cells at Aberystwyth Police Station after being arrested.
Magistrates fined Reeve £40 and handed her an 18 month community order to include alcohol treatment.
She was also ordered to pay a total of £200 in compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.