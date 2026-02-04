A woman has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to racial harassment of a police officer and making threats to kill and damage property.

Kelly Langham, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to the racially aggravated harassment of Pc Ruprai in Aberystwyth on 30 October last year.

She also admitted making threats to kill a woman in Aberystwyth on 26 September and making threats to burn down a property in Talsarn on 1 December.

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Langham is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.

She was remanded in custody until that date.