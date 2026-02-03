Step into the world of Sir Charlie Stinky Socks at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Best suited for children aged 3-10 years old - but all ages are welcome and older children will enjoy too - this fun-filled, fast paced, family show will transport youngsters into mystical realms.
Sir Charlie loves daring quests filled with wily witches, terrible beasties and fire-breathing dragons.
This fully interactive show with beautiful puppets, magical props, and live music is an invitation to a very special party and more laughs than you can waft away with a stinky sock.
Based on the best-selling picture book by Kristina Stephenson, and created to mark the 20th anniversary of this much-loved, modern-day classic, see the show on Saturday, 14 February, at 2pm.
