Elvis Presley tribute Emilio Santoro will be in the Aberystwyth Arts Centre building on Valentine’s night - thank you very much!
Emilio has been rising through the Elvis Tribute Artist ranks for years, picking up multiple awards and fans along the way.
In 2019 he made his long-awaited USA debut in Elvis's home town of Memphis during Elvis week. This experience culminated with the 'Images of the King' World Championship Non Pro Division where he triumphed at just 17 years of age.
Following on from that, Emilio entered the 2019 Porthcawl contest and walked away as Grand Champion.
He then completed the ‘Hat Trick’ in Blackpool at the ‘Return to Memphis’ contest in early November - 2019 was Emilio’s breakthrough year.
Then Covid-19 hit, putting his career on hold. But he didn't stop, and he used the opportunity to fine tune his craft and produce his first two albums, 'With Love', and 'The Christmas Album'. His third, 'At the Movies', followed in 2021.
Emilio came back with a bang and was victorious in the 2022 European Elvis Championships in Birmingham UK, meaning he has achieved all the available European titles. This one resulted in national media attention.
April 2022 saw Emilio win the 'Peoples Choice' award in Canada at the 'Niagara Falls Elvis Festival'. In August 2022 he overcame the incredibly tough opposition to become Images of the King Professional World Champion, a historic moment as he became Europe's youngest world title winner ever right on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Emilio appeared in an historic finale of America's Got Talent in September 2022
He reached his goal of becoming Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute in 2024, the highest accolade an Elvis Tribute can win. This has led to him now focusing on touring his Elvis Tribute showcasing Elvis' Early years with his incredible band, The Creoles.
See Emilio on 14 February at 8pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.