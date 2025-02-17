An Adpar man has been banned from the road for two years after being caught behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Paul Jamieson, of 35 Derwen Gardens, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 February.
The court heard that the 57-year-old was stopped while driving on the A486 at Cross Inn on 28 January.
Breath tests showed that Jamieson had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Jamieson from driving for 24 months.
Jamieson was also handed a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity days.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.