A man has been held in custody charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine in Penparcau.
Mariglen Llapushi, of 161C Fishponds Road, Eastville, Bristol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The 26-year-old is charged with possession of a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply on Cae Job in Penparcau on 3 June this year.
He is also charged with possession of criminal property and possession of a false driving licence.
Llapushi is futher charged with driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Llapushi is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 6 July.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
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