An Adpar man has been banned from the road for three months and fined after admitting driving with an expired licence and possession of cannabis.
Abdulla Alyufrusi, of Maes Ffynnon, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The 33-year-old admitted driving with an expired licence and without insurance on the A487 near Pantygrywndy, Cardigan on 10 September.
He also admitted possession of 47.1g of herbal cannabis.
Magistrates disqualified Alyufrusi from driving for three months and handed him a fine of £120.
He was also fined £80 for the drug offence.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.
Magistrates ordered the destruction of the drugs.