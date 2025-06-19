Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into the Woods’ is coming to Cardigan.
In a whirlwind quest to make their dreams come true, a cast of storybook heroes, heroines and villains learn to be very careful about what they wish for in this musical.
Once upon a time, they all go into the woods on very different quests, all hoping to live happily ever after – just like in the fairy tales. But in these woods, nothing is straightforward, and what you think you want isn’t always what you end up getting.
Intertwining some of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales such as ‘Little Red Riding Hood’, ‘Cinderella’, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ and ‘Rapunzel’, we ask what might have happened before “Once upon a time”.
Dynamix Performing Arts are delighted to bring one of Stephen Sondheim’s most loved musicals ‘Into the Woods’ to west Wales in a specially adapted junior version. This spectacular drama promises to be a real highlight for audiences.
See the show at Cardigan Secondary School on Sunday, 13 July at 2pm and 6.30pm.
Tickets are £12 adults and £10 for children under 12 and can be booked by contacting Dynamix on 07790586064 or by emailing [email protected].
Founded on the vision of principal Laura Blundall-Gilbert, Dynamix opened its doors in 2011 to give local students the chance to perform. Since then Dynamix Performing Arts School has rapidly established itself as a leading institution for the performing arts. Based in west Wales it brings professional, West End style tuition to budding local performers. Dynamix runs fun and engaging weekly classes in acting, singing and dancing for students aged 3 to 18 in a safe and welcoming environment.
As an inclusive school it welcomes students of all abilities.
Dynamix encourages confidence building, developing life skills and achieving dreams in each and every one of its students.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.