Musicians Catrin Finch and Aoife Ní Bhriain cannot wait to bring their new show to Cardigan.
Mwldan is getting ready for “a spellbinding collaboration between two musical powerhouses”.
At Mwldan at 7.30pm on Sunday, 29 June, the incredibly talented Catrin Finch from Ceredigion and Aoife Ní Bhriain will perform live.
Catrin and Aoife will perform tracks from their highly acclaimed debut album, Double You and there will also be an exclusive chance to hear a special preview of brand-new material from their eagerly anticipated second album, set for release in 2026. This truly is a special opportunity to be among the first to experience these freshly composed pieces live.
Dublin native Aoife Ní Bhriain is one of Ireland's foremost traditional fiddle players and a classical violinist of international stature who commands both the classical world and her Irish traditional heritage. From across the Irish Sea and the west coast of Wales, harpist Catrin Finch has also built an impressive classical career and ventured into uncharted musical territory, most notably through her award-winning international collaborations.
Finch and Ní Bhriain create a stunning musical dialogue where traditional and contemporary elements converge in a breathtaking celebration of musical synergy, taking listeners on a captivating journey on the wings of the bees across the Irish Sea, inspired by the cultures of their home countries.
Their debut album Double You hit #1 in the iTunes Classical Charts and the World Music Charts Europe, #2 in the Transglobal World Music Charts, and received nominations for Best Album in the 6th RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards and Best European Album in the Songlines Music Awards 2024.
Tickets are priced at £22 and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk (24 hours a day seven days a week) or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday – Sunday, on 01239 621200.
