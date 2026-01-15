An Adpar woman will be sentenced next month after admitting possession of ketamine with intent to supply.
Elin Camden, of 6 Teifi Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 33-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of possession of ketamine with intent to supply in Ceredigion between 21 July and 12 October 2023.
Camden also admitted possession of 19.52g of ketamine at Riverside Café in Adpar on 19 August last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Camden is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
She was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that date.
