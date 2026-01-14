As the water receded the next day in 2012, the Fothergills moved their belongings onto the street, neighbours carefully hung photos from the Fothergill’s old family albums in their greenhouses to dry, and residents from neighbouring villages brought food so that every day the Talybont Floodees could gather for a community-made feast in the pub as they compared notes on insurance claims, how to wipe down clay from walls and what to do next.