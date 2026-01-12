The annual Wardens pantomime is always guaranteed to warm the cockles during the long, cold Ceredigion January.
This year we are transported to deepest, darkest Sherwood Forest, wonderfully evoked thanks to another stunning set, topped off with a talking tree and most enchanting forest fairy (Donna Clement Richards).
As ever, writer and director Richard Cheshire’s script is stuffed with laughs, groans, gentle innuendo and a whistle-stop tour of every trending meme, song and popular cultural reference from the last 12 months, to the delight of theatre-goers young and old.
The special sauce that always makes the Wardens panto for me is the plethora of enthusiastic local talent on show, and this year was no different, from the fantastic young dancers to the excellent live band.
Among the main players, Alex Neil was suitably dashing as Robin and ably assisted by his band of men, the merriest of whom, Daf the Daft played by Sion Wyn, dazzled with charm and stage presence.
The dastardly double act of baddies - the Sheriff of Nottingham (Nathan Guy) and his devilish mum Morgana (Theresa Jones) were spectacular.
The core double act was missing from this year's show - as Richard takes a year off as the panto Dame. His on-stage partnership with Aber legend Ioan Guile is so legendary, it felt a bit like splitting up Ant & Dec! But fear not, Ioan's experience, warmth and humour saw him own the stage as a frisky Friar Tuck – and he even get a new love interest for a change!
Did we miss Richard's iconic Dame? Oh yes we did! But did the brilliant cast still leave us all grinning like Cheshire cats? Oh yes they most certainly did!
Get along to see it yourself – at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until Saturday 24th January.
Review by Natalie Lawson
