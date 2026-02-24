An athlete will complete a gruelling triathlon to raise money for cancer services in Ceredigion in memory of his best friend.
Mathew Terry is taking on this year’s Long Course Weekend Wales on behalf of Hywel Dda Health Charities, for a cause he’s “honoured” to support, in memory of his best friend Rhian Mason.
Rhian sadly died at the age of 42 from cancer, but received “wonderful care” from the team at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth early on in her diagnosis.
Mathew, from Pembrokeshire, will be competing in a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile cycle ride and then a marathon, in Rhian’s name.
He said: “Rhi received exceptional care from the Cancer Services Department at Bronglais Hospital.
“The compassion, professionalism, and support they provide to patients and families at the most difficult times is truly inspiring.
“They helped Rhi navigate the early stages of her cancer with kindness, professionalism and superb care.”
“It’s a real privilege to take on Long Course Weekend in her memory, and to raise funds to help ensure this incredible team can continue supporting others when they need it most.”
Tara Nickerson, Fundraising Manager for Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We’re so grateful for Mathew’s support.
“It’s a real privilege that he’s chosen to compete on behalf of our charity and the important work that Cancer Services do.
“The generous charitable donations we receive don’t replace NHS funding. Instead, they are used to provide items and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure, such as more welcoming surroundings for patients, families and staff, and research into, and the development of, treatments.”
Long Course Weekend Wales is happening on 26 to 28 June this year
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit www.hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales.
