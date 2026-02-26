A Betws Ifan man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to repair fencing and allowing goats to escape from his land.
Christopher Wise, of Llainweddfa, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
At a hearing on 3 February, the 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing to repair all fencing which caused goats to escape from his land on 28 May last year which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by the Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March 2025.
Wise was fined £80 and handed a community order to include rehabilitation.
He must also pay £300 costs and a surcharge of £114.
