Affray trio get orders and fines

THREE men have been fined or handed community orders for their part in an affray in Newcastle Emlyn.

Dion Lewis, of Maeswthan, Saron, Andrew Jones, of Glynfaes, Drefach, Newcastle Emlyn and William Thomas, of Nantycastell, Llwyndrain, Llanfyrnach all appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.

The trio each pleaded guilty to affray and threatening unlawful violence during an incident in Newcastle Emlyn on 2 May this year.

Lewis, 22, was fined £676.

Jones, 34, was handed a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work.

Thomas, also 22, was also handed a 12 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work.