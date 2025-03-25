A man has been jailed for over two years for growing 274 cannabis plants in a mid Wales property.
Ismet Lika was arrested on Wednesday, 19 February as part of Dyfed-Powys Police’s operation to clamp down on cannabis factories being run by organised crime gangs.
A team of officers including the proactive policing team, CID, firearms, dog handlers and neighbourhood policing and prevention officers, forced entry into a property on Clifton Terrace, Newtown, where intelligence suggested cannabis was being grown.
Inside the building they discovered mature cannabis plants across four floors, worth up to £287,000. The basement, upper floors and loft area were filled with growing equipment, hydroponic lights and ventilation pipes which fed heat out of the building through the chimney.
The extensive set-up was being run by an illegally adapted electricity supply, with the pavement in front of the house having been dug up to access the mains.
Ismet Lika, aged 35, was arrested at the scene and was charged with production of cannabis, which he admitted at court. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison for the offence.
DC James Page said: “This warrant was executed as part of Operation Scotney, which is Dyfed-Powys Police’s ongoing work to tackle industrial scale cannabis factories.
“These cannabis farms are being operated by organised crime gangs who are trying to infiltrate our force area. We will continue our work to disrupt their work, and remove anyone involved in this criminal activity out of our communities.”
