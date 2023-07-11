AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has been handed a community order including an alcohol ban by magistrates after admitting the assault of a police officer.
Tina Loverage, of 6 Bryn yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 12 July.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Metcalf in Aberystwyth on 1 July.
Magistrates handed Loverage an 18 month community order.
The order includes alcohol abstinence for 56 days as well as up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
Loverage must pay compensation to the officer of £100.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.