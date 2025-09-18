A woman who brought a security de-tagging device into an Aberystwyth supermarket and stole a bottle of vodka has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Miriam Amer, of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 September.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of going equipped for theft by taking a de-tagger device into Morrisons in Aberystwyth on 30 August this year.
She also admitted stealing a bottle of vodka worth £22.75 on the same day.
Amer was handed an 18 month community order to include a 28 day alcohol ban as well as up to 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
