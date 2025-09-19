A Llandysul woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting being drunk and disorderly outside an Aberystwyth pub.
Danielle Jones, of Aberdeiddwr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly outside the Wetherspoon pub Yr Hen Orsaf on 2 September this year.
Magistrates handed Jones a fine of £40.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
