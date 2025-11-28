An Aberystwyth woman has been ordered to undertake alcohol treatment as part of an updated community order after appearing in court to admit breaching the original order by “displaying unacceptable behaviour” during an appointment.
Miriam Monica Amer, of 9 Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
The 43-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 September by “displaying unacceptable behaviour” within Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service on 3 October and by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 7 October.
Magistrates ordered Amer to undertake six months of alcohol dependency treatment as part of a revised order.
She must also pay £60 costs.
