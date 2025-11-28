Aberystwyth men pledged their support in ending violence against women and girls at a White Ribbon Day event last week.
On Saturday 22 November, survivors, male ambassadors and organisations gathered in the bandstand to mark White Ribbon Day, a global campaign standing up against violence against women and girls.
MP Ben Lake and MS Joyce Watson joined Aberystwyth Mayor Emlyn Jones, the Dyfed High Sheriff Ann Jones and community members to listen to testimony from survivor Leigh and ambassadors working against misogyny and sexism in the community.
West Wales Domestic Abuse Service (WWDAS) hosted with Ceredigion WI, New Pathways Aberystwyth, Dewis Choice, and Aberystwyth University.
Attendees included Aberystwyth Fire Station and Lampeter Scouts, who joined a candle-lit vigil walk along the promenade.
Michelle Pooley, Chief Executive of WWDAS, said: “Our aim was to bring the community together to understand how men can pledge their support for an end to violence against women and girls.
“We want men to understand how their experiences can support the community, to call out misogyny and sexism in banter when it's heard.
“Having worked with male community ambassadors, we’re going to continue that work in community.
“We were there to show that there are places you can go and talk to others.
“We offer a confidential space in which people can talk.”
Pooley highlighted a new project set up in 2022 to target older men and women over the age of 55, offering one-to-one support for those who may be experiencing domestic abuse.
The project supports people experiencing different types of abuse, including financial or coercive control, developing safety plans and risk assessing their situations.
Since the project started, at least 43 women in Ceredigion have come forward to access support - these 43 were represented with 43 owls which sat on the information stalls at the event.
The theme for this year’s White Ribbon Day is around encouraging others to speak out against sexism and misogyny.
According to the National Audit Office, one in four women will be a victim of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault in their lifetime.
Pooley said: “Sometimes people don’t want to talk about domestic violence, but we really do need to talk about those harms that cause problems for us in our society.
“Ceredigion is such a beautiful place.
“If we don’t talk about it, if we don’t do the work, how can we ever change?
“We’re working with communities to change the narrative, so we become a safer Ceredigion that is a sanctuary for everyone, not just a few.”
For this reason, WWDAS also works in schools, holding classes on everything from healthy relationships to understanding issues around sexting, pornography and how to call out misogyny in peer groups.
MP Lake said: "I was proud to join the ‘Not in My Name Vigil’ in Aberystwyth.
“It was important that I, as the Member of Parliament, joined in the march to show my support for the White Ribbon cause, and to join calls to end violence against women and girls.
“I was grateful for the invitation to contribute to the event, as it is important that we as men play our part in challenging everyday sexism and the broader effort of stopping violence against women and girls."
To learn more about speaking up, visit the White Ribbon Day website - https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/wespeakup
West Wales Domestic Abuse Service has a 24-hour emergency helpline available on 01970 625585 or for information, email them at [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.