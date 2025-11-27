Transport for Wales has said it expects to introduce new trains on the Cambrian Line from September next year.
Writing to Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, the Chief Executive of Transport for Wales, James Price, said that he hopes the new 197e trains will be introduced on the line in September 2026.
He said: "Work continues towards introducing new Class 197e trains to the Cambrian Line in 2026.
"Whilst we currently don’t have a specific date for their introduction, our planning and preparatory work will likely see a phased introduction of the Class 197e trains in September 2026.
"As always, we will work closely to ensure you are kept updated on progress along with local rail user groups and stakeholders.
"I fully understand the eagerness, and indeed share that myself, amongst your constituents for the introduction of these new trains, and I’d like to reassure you we remain committed to bringing new trains onto the Cambrian Line in 2026."
Reacting, Elin Jones MS said: “I was pleased to receive an update from Transport for Wales regarding the new train carriages we have been waiting for on the Aberystwyth train line.
"At last we have a date for the introduction of the new carriages.
"I was also glad to hear that Transport for Wales have started testing the compatibility of the new carriages on the existing infrastucture on journeys between Aberystwyth and Pwllheli, which I understand to be one of the project milestones.”
Mr Price also responded to cancellations on the Cambrian line in October after a ‘late-notice fleet unit shortage’ in Machynlleth, adding: “The availability of alternative rail replacement road transport was limited and could not be offered on this occasion due to the time-of-day coupled with many bus/coach operators having commitments elsewhere.
“Apologies to your constituent for any inconvenience caused on this occasion.”
