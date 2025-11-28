An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order by magistrates after pleading guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child.
Cameron McWilliams, of 2 Laura Place, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 November.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between 17 June and 11 July last year in Aberystwyth.
Magistrates handed McWilliams a three year community order to include rehabilitation and 240 hours of unpaid work.
He will be on the sex offenders register for five years, and was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years.
McWilliams must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £114.
